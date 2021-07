South Korea has reported over 169,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,000 deaths. Measures have been tightening as the country grapples with a new coronavirus wave.

Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea checks in with NPR’S Seoul correspondent Anthony Kuhn.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.