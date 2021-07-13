The COVID-19 Vaccine And The Common Good

It’s time to mandate COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine passports, according to historian Julian Zelizer. In a column for CNN Opinion, he argues there is a long history of the U.S. requiring Americans to participate in programs aimed at the common good.

Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, makes his case to host Don Gonyea.

