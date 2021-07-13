© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
The COVID-19 Vaccine And The Common Good

Published July 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM MDT

It’s time to mandate COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine passports, according to historian Julian Zelizer. In a column for CNN Opinion, he argues there is a long history of the U.S. requiring Americans to participate in programs aimed at the common good.

Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, makes his case to host Don Gonyea.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.