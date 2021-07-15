© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our first-ever Sustainer Appreciation Week!

Idaho No-Kill Wolf Project Continues As New Law Expands Hunting, Trapping

Published July 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM MDT
Logan Miller, a field technician for the Wood River Wolf Project, conducts a howling survey to try to locate wolf packs in the valley. (Rachel Cohen/Boise State Public Radio)
Logan Miller, a field technician for the Wood River Wolf Project, conducts a howling survey to try to locate wolf packs in the valley. (Rachel Cohen/Boise State Public Radio)

A new Idaho law expands lethal methods to control wolves and protect livestock. The state is also home to one of the most established non-lethal predator-livestock coexistence programs in the country.

Rachel Cohen of Boise State Public Radio looks at the future of those efforts as lethal methods become more central to Idaho’s wolf management strategy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.