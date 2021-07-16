What The Way Forward For Haiti Looks Like

As the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse continues, questions are being raised as to who should run the country.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and his interim government has asked for the United States to send troops to Haiti to aid in security.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called for fair elections to take place in Haiti. But advocates argue U.S. interference may be the wrong approach.

We discuss the history of Haiti’s relationship with the U.S. and what’s happening on the ground.

