San Jose, California, is getting a lot of attention after the city council passed a set of draft ordinances aimed at gun control. The measures promise to reduce gun crime and violence dramatically in the city.

But if enacted, will they survive lawsuits? Adhiti Bandlamudi from member station KQED takes a closer look.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.