Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Will Step Down, Paving Way For Unity Government

Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph says he will step down to make room for a new unity government almost two weeks since the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse.

Ariel Henry was picked by Moïse to become prime minister shortly before the assassination. The power vacuum seems to have been filled, but humanitarian crises and gang violence continue to plague the Caribbean nation.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Widlore Mérancourt, editor-in-chief of the Haitian news outlet Ayibopost, about the succession.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

