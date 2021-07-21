© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.

Justice Department Sets New Limits On When It Can Seize Reporters' Records

Published July 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM MDT

Attorney General Merrick Garland has detailed limits on when and how the Department of Justice can seize records from reporters. The new rule comes amid criticism of how former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department secretly obtained records from reporters during a leak investigation.

Host Celeste Headlee gets the latest from NPR’s David Folkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

