© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.

Sweden Breaks U.S. Women's Soccer Team Winning Streak At Olympics

Published July 21, 2021 at 11:11 AM MDT

Sweden snapped a 44-game winning streak by the American women’s soccer team with a 3-0 win in Tokyo on Wednesday. The U.S. team has a chance to recover and advance to the next round with upcoming games against New Zealand and Australia.

In another competition, the U.S. women’s softball team won its first game, shutting out Italy 2-0.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman

Get live updates on the Tokyo Olympics from NPR here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.