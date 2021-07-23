© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.

DOJ Launches Strike Forces In 5 Urban Areas To Bring Down Gun Violence

Published July 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT

The Department of Justice is launching gun trafficking strike forces to address gun violence and stem the flow of illegal firearms in five regions around the country: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Sacramento region and Washington, D.C.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives by the Biden administration and the Justice Department to try to reduce violent crime, which has been on the rise around the country.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas.

