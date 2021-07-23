Senate Committee Greenlights Military Justice Reform After Years Of Opposition

The Senate Armed Services Committee has greenlit a years-long effort to pass comprehensive reform on how the military handles cases of sexual assault and other crimes.

The reform, spearheaded by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, would take these cases out of the hands of commanders and bring in independent military prosecutors.

