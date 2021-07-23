Some At Fox News And In GOP Change Tune, Start Encouraging Vaccination

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity urged viewers to take “COVID seriously” on Monday, the same day Fox premiered a new PSA encouraging viewers to get vaccinated. The network still features hosts skeptical of the vaccine, and Hannity himself appeared to walk back his remarks.

The change at Fox comes as some GOP lawmakers have also started to encourage vaccination.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins us for the latest.

