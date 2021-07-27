As COVID-19 Cases Climb, Some Americans Regret Skipping The Vaccine From Their Hospital Beds

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S., especially in areas where people are choosing not to get vaccinated.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, says that’s “painful to watch” because vaccines have proven to be safe and very effective at stopping the deadly virus.

Frieden joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss.

