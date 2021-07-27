© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.

As COVID-19 Cases Climb, Some Americans Regret Skipping The Vaccine From Their Hospital Beds

Published July 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT
In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP File)
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S., especially in areas where people are choosing not to get vaccinated.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, says that’s “painful to watch” because vaccines have proven to be safe and very effective at stopping the deadly virus.

Frieden joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

