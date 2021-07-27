© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.

Fighting Continues In Ethiopia Between Federal Troops, Tigray Forces

Published July 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM MDT

For months, the Ethiopian government has been at war with forces in its northern Tigray region. The ongoing conflict has killed thousands of people and left around 2 million people displaced

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee spoke with NPR’s international correspondent Eyder Peralta about the ongoing conflict in the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.