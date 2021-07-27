House Committee Hearings On Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection Begin Amid Partisan Quarrels

On Jan. 6, Democrats and Republicans were both quick to condemn rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Half a year later, most Republicans have turned against an effort by House Democrats to investigate the insurrection.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

