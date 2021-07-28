© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
The Difficult Dilemma Of Doping At The Olympics

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published July 28, 2021 at 6:25 AM MDT
More than 592,000 signatures were collected on a petition to allow US Track and Field sprinter ShaCarri Richardson to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games after a positive test for marijuana earned her a one month suspension.
After Russia was caught doping its athletes in 2014, the International Olympic Committee committed to doing things differently at the Tokyo games.

But the pandemic impacted drug testing globally, decreasing the number of tests given to athletes by 45 percent compared to the previous year.

Beyond that, the banning of track star Sha’Carri Richardson for failing a drug test for marijuana has many wondering if the IOC’s testing strategies are outdated.

We talk to two experts about how far anti-doping strategies can really go.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi