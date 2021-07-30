Robinhood, The Free Brokerage App, Goes Public Amid Continued Controversy

Robinhood, the app that lets individual investors buy and sell stocks, options and cryptocurrency without any fees, went public Thursday in an IPO.

Shares dipped at the start of trading, and the company has not been a stranger to controversy over its eight-year existence, but nonetheless, the free brokerage app added 5 million users over the past year.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, about the public offering.

