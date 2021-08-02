© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
In Kansas, A City Is Working To Confront Its Racist History

Published August 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM MDT

Some Kansans take pride in their free state history and sometimes romanticize the “Bleeding Kansas” days when abolitionists like John Brown fought to keep slavery out of the state.

But that pride can tend to paper over brutally racist parts of Kansas history. David Condos of the Kansas News Service brings us the report on that violent, racist past.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.