Shontel Brown Edges Nina Turner In Ohio Democratic U.S. House Primary

Shontel Brown has narrowly won the Democratic primary to replace former Ohio U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, according to a race call from The Associated Press, marking a victory for more moderate Democrats in the closely watched contest.

Cleveland area voters chose Brown, the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair and a county councilwoman, over Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and co-chair of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential run, and a bevy of other candidates.

Turner had jumped out to a money and early polling lead in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, and had broader name recognition.

She also secured the endorsements of leftists like Sanders and the so-called Squad, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush.

Brown, meanwhile, had the backing of establishment favorites, including Hillary Clinton and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

The seat opened up after Fudge was appointed to head the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ohio's 11th district is traditionally Democratic leaning, and so Brown's primary win makes it likely that she will secure the seat. She'll face Republican Laverne Gore, who won the GOP primary.

15th Congressional District

Elsewhere in Ohio, voters in the 15th Congressional District on Tuesday chose nominees to replace former Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who left the seat in the spring to become president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The Associated Press called the GOP primary for coal lobbyist Mike Carey, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Carey will face the Democratic nominee, state Rep. Allison Russo.

The primary win for Carey follows a recent special congressional election in Texas, where Trump's endorsed candidate lost in a runoff to a fellow Republican.

