Teacher Answers Questions From Parents About Back To School

Back to school is just around the corner for many families. This will be a year unlike any other as the pandemic continues.

While navigating the mask debate that’s going on across the country, parents also have a lot of questions about how to manage the social and academic aspects of returning to class.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Abby Freireich, a teacher, tutor, cofounder of Teachers Who Tutor NYC and co-author of Taking the Stress out of Homework.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.