Historian Recalls Another Time The Olympics Were Held During A Pandemic

The Tokyo Olympics do not mark the first time the world has hosted the games during a pandemic.

More than 100 years ago, Belgium hosted the Olympics just months after the 1918 influenza pandemic killed at least 50 million people around the world.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks about how the games have changed since 1920 with Keith Rathbone, a historian at Macquarie University in Australia.

