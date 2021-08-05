WHO Calls For Moratorium On Booster Shots As Developing Nations Struggle To Distribute Vaccines

The World Health Organization is calling on developing Western countries to halt any coronavirus booster shot programs until at least the end of September. Poorer countries are still struggling to distribute scarce vaccine doses as new variants emerge.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Tom Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the calls for a moratorium.

