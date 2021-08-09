© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
IPCC Climate Report Says Only Global Cooperation Will Stave Off Catastrophe

Published August 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT

Top climate scientists say the most drastic effects of global warming can only be staved off by sustained global elimination of fossil fuels, according to a dire report on global warming published Monday morning by the United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rachel Cleetus, policy director and lead economist for the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.