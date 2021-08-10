Senate Revs Up To Pass Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Senate Democrats and Republicans are set to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will invest billions of dollars in upgrading roads, bridges, transportation and other public works systems.

After surviving months-long negotiations, the bill will go onto the House of Representatives and the Senate will shift gears to a budget resolution.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.