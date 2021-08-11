Vaccination Impatience: The Anger Towards The Unjabbed

People are tired. They’re frustrated. They’re angry. And they’ve had enough.

The country is averaging more than 124,000 Covid-19 cases a day — the highest rate since February.

The surge we’re seeing now can’t be divorced from the fact that nearly one-third of eligible Americans are unvaccinated.

Few people want to be where we are now, but it feels like those who are vaccinated have reached a breaking point with those who aren’t.

The question now isn’t whether the anger some of us are feeling is valid, but what do we do with it? And how do we find a way forward when a difference in opinion costs lives?

