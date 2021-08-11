© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

What Drove GOP Senators To Support $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Published August 11, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT

Senate Democrats have turned to wrangle a $3.5 trillion budget proposal that has no Republican support.

But the move came after a remarkable outbreak of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, as 19 GOP senators joined Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, going against the wishes of former President Donald Trump in doing so.

NPR’s Ron Elving analyzes the move.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.