Critics Question Objectivity Of Haitian Judge Put In Charge Of Presidential Assassination Probe

Oversight of the probe into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been passed from the national police to Mathieu Chanlatte, an investigative judge.

Chanlatte declined to investigate allegations of corruption against high government officials, including the first lady, which has critics questioning his objectivity in leading the probe.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Widlore Merancourt, editor-in-chief of the Haitian news outlet Ayibopost, about the ongoing investigation.

