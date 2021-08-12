© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel On The Taliban's Swift Gains In Afghanistan

Published August 12, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT
Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit in front of their temporary tents at Sara-e-Shamali in Kabul on August 11, 2021. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
In Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken control of another provincial capital. It’s the 10th city to fall in the span of a week.

The insurgent group is making major gains in the country as the U.S. military completes the final phase of its withdrawal.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel about the precarious situation in Afghanistan.

