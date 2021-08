Rail Enthusiasts Get Married On A Train Going 125 Miles Per Hour

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. On Tuesday, Laura Dale and Jane Magnet got married at 125 miles an hour. The ceremony was on a train between London and Birmingham.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: You are now wife and wife.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Congratulations.

(CHEERING)

KING: It was a dream wedding for Laura and Jane. They're rail enthusiasts who first met on a train. Their 18 guests enjoyed a cake shaped like a train and dancing, I assume carefully, in the aisles.