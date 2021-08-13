© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

2020 Census Data Show A Diversifying U.S., But Issues Put Results In Question

Published August 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM MDT

The latest data from the 2020 census shows that the U.S. has diversified over the past decade, with multiracial groups increasing by 300%.

But the pandemic and interference from the Trump administration has some experts questioning the validity of the data ahead of the redistricting process.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR census correspondent Hansi Lo Wang about the new data.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.