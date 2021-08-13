The News Roundup — Domestic

Students are heading back to class, just as the Delta variant breathes new life into the coronavirus pandemic. While pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise, schools in Texas and Florida defy laws prohibiting mask mandates.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster shot for some immunocompromised people who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Senate reached a $1 trillion bipartisan deal on infrastructure. But it still has to get it through the House.

And New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation, leading to a woman taking the state’s top spot for the first time.

We look at the most important headlines from across the U.S. in the domestic edition of the News Roundup.

