Cat Saves British Woman Who Had Fallen Down A Ravine

Published August 17, 2021 at 4:49 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. In Cornwall, England, an 83-year-old woman vanished. Her worried neighbors reported it. The search came up empty until a passerby heard a cat's, quote, "quite persistent meowing." Piran stood at the top of a ravine. It was where his owner had fallen near her home. Rescuers were able to pull her up in a stretcher and get her to a hospital, where she's in stable condition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.