Feeling The Burnout: Home Health Care Workers And The Pandemic

Health care workers across the country are experiencing burnout as the pandemic drags on. But that burnout isn’t exclusive to the walls of a hospital.Many home health care workers are feeling stressed in no small part due to their agencies cutting staff and pay.

Nursing homes in particular have been hit hard by the pandemic. And while the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March, allocates Medicaid funding for home services, companies are still struggling to retain home health aides.

In Michigan, the problem has reached a crisis level. Changes to the state’s no-fault auto insurance law have left thousands of car accident victims without the long-term care that they need. And with the changes to the bill leading to cuts in funding, home health care agencies in Michigan are shutting down.

We talk about the pressures faced by caregivers in Michigan and across the country.

