U.S. Intelligence, Defense Agencies Warned About Troop Withdrawal Before Afghanistan Collapse

For years, intelligence agencies predicted the Afghan government would struggle without U.S. involvement to fight against the Taliban.

But there were sharp disagreements between defense and intelligence agencies on how quickly that would happen and how to go about withdrawing troops.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Pentagon reporter Tom Bowman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.