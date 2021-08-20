Are You Shopping For A Car This Year? We Want To Hear From You

A semiconductor shortage is keeping car production low, and that means dealers have fewer new vehicles to sell. The crunch has pushed up prices for both new and used cars, and caused frustration for some would-be car shoppers.

Have you tried to buy a car during this unusual market — successfully or otherwise? NPR's Business Desk would love to hear about your experience.

Submit your answers to the questions below and a reporter may be in touch with you to learn more. You can contact Camila Domonoske directly at cdomonoske@npr.org with any questions or concerns.

