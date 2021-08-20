© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

What The Consequences Of Climate Change Mean For The Next Generation

Published August 20, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT
A girl holds a globe as she participates in a protest calling for action against climate change in Mumbai, India, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
The recent report on the warming planet from the U.N.-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change explains how rising temperatures are locked in for the next two decades and that the window to curb the worst outcome after those 20 years closes every day.

What does this mean to the next generations, who will inherit this Earth?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sophia Kianni, the youngest member on the U.N. Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, about her perspective on the crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.