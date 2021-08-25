All Major U.S. Bakeries That Make Oreos Are Now On Strike As Labor Dispute Continues

A labor strike involving Nabisco workers might make it a little more difficult to get your hands on Oreo cookies or Ritz crackers.

The strike started in Portland Oregon a couple of weeks ago. Now, all major U.S. bakeries that make these snacks are on strike. This comes as the bakers’ labor union and Nabisco’s parent company, Mondelez International, have failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Dave Jamieson, a labor reporter for HuffPost.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.