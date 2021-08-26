Explosions Outside Kabul Airport Wound 3 U.S. Marines, Dozens More Afghans

Explosions outside the Kabul airport on Thursday have wounded three U.S. marines and dozens more Afghans. U.S. officials say the bombings appear to be suicide attacks.

NPR’s Quil Lawrence joins us with the latest.

And, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark are stopping flights from Kabul’s airport due to a threat from an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Charlotte Bellis, a reporter for Al Jazeera English in Kabul.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.