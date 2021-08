Haiti is still in crisis. Aid has been slow in coming to the remote areas most devastated by last week’s earthquake. A tropical storm and ongoing political crisis further complicate recovery.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Carrie Kahn, who joins us for the latest from Port-au-Prince

