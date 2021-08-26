Massive Wildfires Rage Across Siberia

Wildfires in Siberia aren’t unusual but this year’s blazes have been unusually vast and intense.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Robyn Dixon, Moscow bureau chief for the Washington Post, who has the latest on containment efforts and the changing conversations among Russians about climate change.

