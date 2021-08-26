Rescue Teams Find Last Missing Victim Of Tennessee Floods; Deaths Rise To 20 As Recovery Begins

Search and rescue teams in Humphreys County, Tennessee, say they have found the last missing victim of the devastating floods that have killed 20 in the state.

Last Saturday, 17 inches of rain inundated rivers, washed away homes and tossed cars.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Patrick Sheehan, director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, about the next steps.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.