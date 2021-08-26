The News Roundup — International

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan continues. The group announced that it would not allow Afghans into the Kabul airport but quickly walked that stance back. The country’s economy is in shambles after the group ruled taking money out of the country was no longer legal. Former President Hamid Karzai has met with Taliban officials.

Efforts to study the origin of Covid-19 have once again been stymied by the Chinese Communist Party. President Joe Biden has received inconclusive reports as the U.S. and the WHO continue to try and make inroads with China for research.

Despite high rates of vaccinations among its many populations, Israel is seeing a surge in Covid-19 case numbers experts have attributed to the abandonment of all other safety measures meant to guard against the spread of infection.

We talk about the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

