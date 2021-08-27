© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pakistani Leaders Respond To Kabul Attacks Carried Out By A Terrorist Group With Ties To Pakistan

Published August 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM MDT

Afghanistan’s neighbor, Pakistan, is sorting through the fallout of Thursday’s attacks in Kabul.

The country has ties to the Taliban but also to the terrorist group known as ISIS-K that took credit for bombings that left at least 100 dead.

NPR’s Jackie Northam joins host Celeste Headlee for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.