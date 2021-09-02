Big John, A Giant Triceratops Fossil, Is Up For Auction

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What do you get the person who has everything? Watches are nice, pair of socks could be good. For the dinosaur enthusiasts in your life, maybe Big John. That's the name given to a 66-million-year-old giant triceratops fossil that's been put up for auction. At 24 feet long, the ancient specimen could be yours - a price tag at estimated 1.4 million bucks. If you got the space, maybe he could be a prehistoric coffee table.