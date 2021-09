Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley and Scott Tong check in on the damage caused by Ida as it moved north. The storm dumped many inches of rain on Philadelphia and New York City, causing flooding and at least 45 deaths.

WHYY’s P. Kenneth Burns and WNYC’s Jen Chung join us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.