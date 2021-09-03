© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Lake Superior's Algae Problem

Published September 3, 2021 at 10:11 AM MDT

Scientists have seen it in Lake Erie and the bay of Green Bay. But the last place they expected to find plumes of toxic algae is in Lake Superior.

That’s because Superior is cold, deep and, mostly surrounded by forest, not agriculture. Runoff from agriculture fuels toxic algae.

But sporadic blooms have appeared in Lake Superior, mostly along its southern shore. This summer, scientists are trying to figure out why, and whether science can help control what so far has only been an occasional nuisance before it becomes a bigger problem.

WUWM’s Susan Bence has the story.

