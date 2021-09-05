Sunday Puzzle: Two Consonants

On-air Challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are N and S, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels.

Ex. Squeak and creak --> NOISES

[Starting with six-letter answers ...]

1. Japanese auto manufacturer

2. People who live in China and India

3. Capital of the Bahamas

[Seven letters ...]

4. Jacqueline Kennedy's surname after she remarried

5. Hairstylist Vidal

6. Silly

[More than eight letters ...]

7. Straightforward, without joking around (hyph.)

8. Physical gratification as opposed to an appeal to the intellect

Last challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ari Carr, of Madison, Wis. Name a form of musical composition. If you say the word quickly, you'll name something, in two words, that you might buy in a music store. What is it?

Challenge answer: Rhapsody --> Rap CD

Winner: Andrew Arriaga of Portland, Ore.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Derrick Niederman, of Charleston, S.C. Name a famous person (8,4). The last name is a regular uncapitalized word with a single vowel. Change that vowel to make a new word that is humorously defined by the person's first name. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

