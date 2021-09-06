© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

After Texas' Abortion Ban, The Supreme Court Faces A New Law From Mississippi

Published September 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM MDT
A view of the Supreme Court on Sept. 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
In the wake of Texas’ new law banning abortion after six weeks, many abortion-rights advocates are concerned about a Mississippi law banning the procedure after 15 weeks.

While the law is not currently in effect, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to it this fall. If upheld, the Mississippi law could threaten access to abortions nationwide.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Mary Ziegler, legal historian and law professor at Florida State University and author of “Abortion and the Law in America”.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.