Caldor Fire Remains A Threat In Northern California

The Caldor fire has so far burned more than 200,000 acres of land in Northern California.

But the Caldor fire is just one of two wildfires that are spreading through parts of the state. The Dixie fire is also posing a threat, having burned more than 847,000 acres of land.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with CapRadio’s Nick Miller to get an update on the fires.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.