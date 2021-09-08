Looking At Side Effects To The COVID-19 Vaccine

As many Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, some have complained about fever, chills and other ailments they weren’t expecting. And with the Biden administration’s announcement that booster shots will be offered, many may be wondering if they’ll experience similar side effects.

