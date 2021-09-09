© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Biden Set To Unveil New COVID-19 Plans

Published September 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT
President Joe Biden (Jim Watson/Getty Images)
President Biden is expected to unveil a new COVID-19 plan Thursday to curb the spread of the delta variant. But shifts in messaging have left many Americans confused and mistrustful.

What does Biden need to say to turn this pandemic around?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security who tells us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.